

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested three men in connection with a spree of robberies.

Beginning in November, Winnipeg Police Service started investigating multiple people involved in the robberies. The suspects had varying degrees of involvement, individually and as a group, WPS said.

On Sunday around 5:40 a.m., four suspects robbed a convenience store in the 100 block of McPhillips Street. One of the suspects had a handgun and the group stole cash, cigarettes and merchandise, WPS said.

Police found three of the suspects inside a vehicle in the 700 block of Victor Street. Police arrested them and also recovered some stolen property.

Around 11 a.m. police arrested two more suspects, after police came in contact with them on an unrelated matter in the 200 block of College Avenue.

Three men, aged 20, 30 and 31, have been charged with numerous weapon-related offences, including armed robbery and using a restricted or prohibited firearm.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.