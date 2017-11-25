

Winnipeg police have arrested four people in connection with a series of armed robberies over the last month.

Police said the first incident happened on Oct. 17 when a 26-year-old woman was assaulted and robbed of cash in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue. She was not seriously injured.

Two days later, a man broke into a home in the middle of the night in the 300 block of Garwood Avenue. A resident was threatened with a knife and the suspect took off.

Then on Nov. 13 in the afternoon, a man was parking his vehicle in the 800 block of Sherbrook Street when he was confronted by a man armed with a firearm. The suspect demanded the vehicle, but he was unable to drive it and instead left the area. The victim was not injured.

Police said the same suspect then approached another man in the area who he threatened with the firearm and again demanded the man’s vehicle. The suspect took off with the vehicle. The man was not physically harmed.

One week after that, police said two women were confronted by two suspects in the first 100 block of Charles Walk. One suspect took out a firearm, threatening the women and demanding their vehicle. The two suspects took off with the vehicle. The two women were not injured.

Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue. Four adults were arrested at a home without injury. Police also recovered three loaded firearms.

One woman faces 22 charges related to firearms and stolen property. A second woman faces 21 similar charges.

Jessie Gerald Martin French, 22, faces a total of 47 charges related to firearms and robberies, while Vincent John Petawanqueb, 31, faces 34 similar charges.

Both men remain in custody.