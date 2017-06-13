

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery in the 800 block of Arlington Street.

Police said it happened around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Two suspects entered a business and demanded money and cigarettes. One was armed with a machete, police said.

Officials said they found the man in the area shortly after. They said they recovered the stolen machete and cigarettes.

Shayne Kelvin Curtis Peters, of Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with six offences including robbery and disguise with intent. He was detained in custody.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.