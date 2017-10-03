

CTV News





Winnipeg police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning.

It happened at about 1:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Ellice Street, when police got a call and arrived to find the man who had been hurt in the upper body. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police found a suspect not far from where the victim was found.

Investigators believe the suspect and victim had been arguing prior to the attack. The fight escalated and a second suspect is believed to have stabbed the 19-year-old numerous times in the upper body and head.

Police said the suspects continued to assault the man even after he fell to the ground and then left.

Garden Hill resident Tyrone James Barker, 21, has been charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police continue to investigate to determine the identity of the second suspect, and ask that anyone with information contact them at 204-986-6219 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).