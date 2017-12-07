

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in relation to a shooting in Portage la Prairie.

Police said the shooting happened on December 5 just before 5 a.m. outside a residence on Poplar Bay. A 26-year-old man was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the time, police said the incident didn’t appear to be random.

On Thursday, police said Harrison Beaulieu, 20, from Portage is charged with attempted murder, among other offences.

Beaulieu is expected in court Thursday.