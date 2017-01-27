Featured
Arrest made in Winnipeg drive-by shooting that killed one: sources
Theodoros Belayneh, 32, was shot and killed while in a vehicle at Donald Street and Stradbrook Avenue on Nov. 26 after leaving Reset Interactive Ultralounge on Pembina Highway. (File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 11:23AM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 27, 2017 12:49PM CST
Sources have confirmed to CTV News that the Winnipeg Police Service Homicide Unit has made an arrest in the murder of 32-year-old Theodoros Belayneh.
A second person was also injured in the shooting, but has since recovered.
CTV has learned 23-year-old Paige Crossman is charged with first-degree murder in the case.
She is also charged with attempted murder, along with drug and proceeds-of-crime-related charges.
Crossman was arrested Thursday in St. Boniface.
