Police have charged three men in connection with two homicides in February and March of this year, including the shooting death of Jeanenne Fontaine.

On Feb. 8, Bryer James Prysiazniuk-Settee was found shot in the area of Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue. Paramedics rushed the 24-year-old to hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said Wednesday he was shot at a nearby residence and made his way to the area, where he collapsed and was found by a passerby.

On March 14, emergency crews found 29-year-old Jeanenne Fontaine inside a burning home in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

Fontaine was shot in the head, her family said.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital in life-threatening condition as a result of being shot and exposed to the fire, and she later died.

Murray said both incidents were related to the methamphetamine trafficking.

“However with the homicide of Jeanenne, the three individuals attended the residence in an attempt to locate a male. Jeanenne was not the intended victim.”

On May 16, officers arrested three men who were being held at the Remand Centre.

In 2014, Jeanenne's cousin, 15-year-old Tina Fontaine, was killed. Her death spurred calls for an inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

Christopher Matthew Brass, 38, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Prysiazniuk-Settee and manslaughter in connection with Fontaine’s death. He also faces a charge of arson with disregard for human life.

Malcolm Miles Mitchell, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in Fontaine’s death, as well as arson disregard for human life.

Jason Michael Meilleur, 38, faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with Fontaine’s death.

Brass and Mitchell was held in the Remand Centre on unrelated charges since early May. Brass was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and police arrested him at a house on Pritchard Avenue on May 2.

Meilleur was also in custody since early May on a number of unrelated court order violations.