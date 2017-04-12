

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in The Pas are investigating a suspected arson fire that caused extensive in damage to the Hudson Bay Rail yard Monday.

Emergency responders were called to the yard early in the morning following reports that a stack of rail ties was on fire.

Police believe the fire was deliberately set.

The Hudson Bay Rail Company estimated the damage to be around $1 million.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP in The Pas at 204-627-6204, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

With files from The Canadian Press.