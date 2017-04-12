Featured
Arson at rail yard in The Pas causes $1 million in damages
The Hudson Bay Rail Company estimated the damage to be around $1 million. (Source: RCMP)
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 11:49AM CST
RCMP in The Pas are investigating a suspected arson fire that caused extensive in damage to the Hudson Bay Rail yard Monday.
Emergency responders were called to the yard early in the morning following reports that a stack of rail ties was on fire.
Police believe the fire was deliberately set.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP in The Pas at 204-627-6204, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.
With files from The Canadian Press.