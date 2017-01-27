More details are emerging about the RCMP investigation of the firm that built Winnipeg's new police station and Canada Post's plant near the airport.

Court documents are shedding light on how possible evidence was discovered during a Winnipeg Police Service arson investigation.

Last summer, WPS responded to an arson call at a vacant warehouse on Regent Avenue, that RCMP say is owned by Armik Babakhanians, the owner of Caspian Construction.

At the time, Winnipeg police said it appeared someone broke in before emergency services got there.

According to RCMP court documents, a Caspian official called about a fire alarm and the smell of smoke.

Once inside, city police officers discovered containers and boxes full of documents, some of which had been burned. The files appeared to be related to the Canada Post plant project.

The WPS then called RCMP to come take a look. RCMP Sgt. Breanne Chanel said she arrived and saw a room filled with boxes partially burned.

"I observed a pipe and what appeared to be a sprinkler head above the burned boxes, which appeared to have a wooden wedge placed under it. There was pooled water on the floor," said Sgt. Chanel.

Sgt. Chanel stated she believes the files in the warehouse will point to fraud and falsification of books and documents. She asked a judge to allow RCMP to seize the files.

When Mounties raided Caspian construction two years ago in connection to the police headquarters project, they said they found two binders with evidence of inflated invoices relating to the Canada Post facility.

The allegations have not been proven in court.