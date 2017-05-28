Brandon police arrested a man who allegedly went on a spree of setting fires, torching two vehicles before breaking into a house and starting a fire.

Police got a call about a vehicle fire in the 300 block of Frederick Street shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday. Soon after that, they got a call about a second vehicle fire one street over in the 300 block of Park Street.

As officers and firefighters headed to the second vehicle fire, a third call came in about a structure fire in the 100 block of Park Street.

Police set up a perimeter and brought in the K9 Unit. They found and arrested a 20-year-old man in the area.

Officers found the man in possession of stolen property from the Park Street residence, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release.

Police said the man had broken into several cars in the area, setting two on fire and damaging three others, before entering the house, stealing property and starting a fire inside.

The fire at the residence did minimal damage, a BPS spokesperson told CTV News. It’s not known if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

BPS did not have a damage estimate for the fires.

The suspect is charged with three counts of arson, break-and-enter, theft under $5,000, and four counts of mischief.