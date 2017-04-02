A fire that destroyed the only grocery store in a remote northern Manitoba community is being investigated as arson.

The Northern Store in Brochet, Man. burned down early Sunday morning.

A witness told CTV News the fire started around 4 a.m. Volunteer firefighters tried to save the building, but it was completely gutted.

RCMP said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it looks "suspicious."

(Photo: Chris Merasty)

A community member told CTV News the fire knocked out electricity to homes when it burned the power lines.

The fly-in community of about 600 people is about a five-hour drive away by winter road from the nearest grocery store in Lynn Lake, the witness said.

No one was injured. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is helping with the investigation.

(Photo: Belinda Laponsee Cook)