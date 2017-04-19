

CTV Winnipeg





An arson investigator is expected to determine what caused a warehouse fire in Point Douglas Tuesday night.

Fire crews spent hours on the scene at 1 Point Douglas Ave. looking for hot spots.

Firefighters said the warehouse was filled with everything from rolls and bales of paper to old engines.

When the items burned, it created heavy smoke, which hampered visibility as crews worked to put out the blaze.

Police said early estimates indicate the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

No injuries were reported.

Police said it could take a while before the cause is determined.