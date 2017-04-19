Featured
Arson investigator looking at Point Douglas warehouse fire
Fire crews spent hours on the scene at 1 Point Douglas Ave. looking for hot spots. (Photo: Scott Sinclair/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 3:32AM CST
An arson investigator is expected to determine what caused a warehouse fire in Point Douglas Tuesday night.
Fire crews spent hours on the scene at 1 Point Douglas Ave. looking for hot spots.
Firefighters said the warehouse was filled with everything from rolls and bales of paper to old engines.
When the items burned, it created heavy smoke, which hampered visibility as crews worked to put out the blaze.
Police said early estimates indicate the fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage.
No injuries were reported.
Police said it could take a while before the cause is determined.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Trump attacks Canada's supply management for dairy as unfair to U.S.
- Most probiotic yogurts don't contain enough 'good' bacteria for benefits: study
- Province denies inquiry into Winnipeg police HQ scandal
- Pallister government to loosen cosmetic pesticide ban
- Winnipeg bus riders feel safe, still want dedicated transit police: poll