Arson unit investigates fire in Stella Ave home Sunday
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to a home at 596 Stella Ave. at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, March 20, 2017 4:15AM CST
Last Updated Monday, March 20, 2017 5:00AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating a fire in a North End bungalow Sunday.
Crews were called to a home at 596 Stella Ave. at 11:30 p.m.
The home was empty at the time and there were no injuries.
There is no estimate of damages.