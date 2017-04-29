Programming at a Winnipeg art studio that helps people living with mental health issues can continue after they surpassed their fundraising goal.

Artbeat studio made a final fundraising push Friday night in an effort to keep its doors open. After losing a major grant from the federal government, the group launched the fundraiser in January hoping to raise $150,000.

By Friday, they had raised 89 per cent of their goal. They held an art auction at Graffiti Gallery to raise the rest.

After counting their donations, the group raised $13,901, for a total of $153,566.

“It was so fantastic and it really took us over the top,” said Executive Director Lucille Bart.

In total, 341 donations were made. Bart said the donations ranged from thousands of dollars from some individuals to small donations. She said one man donated money he made busking at a piano inside Portage Place Shopping Centre.

Bart said reaching their fundraising goal means the group can maintain their programming for the rest of the year. They are now looking ahead and creating a sustainability plan to carry the group into the future.

Although they will need to continue to fundraise to sustain themselves, Bart said they won’t need to raise as much money in future years. She’s hopeful a new health deal between the federal and provincial governments will mean new funding opportunities for mental health programs.