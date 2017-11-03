

The provincial government is opening a new legislative season.

The speech from the throne by Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon is scheduled for November 21.

The province said that upon her arrival at the front stairs of the Legislative Building, Filmon will receive full military honours.

Members of the 26th Field Artillery Regiment from both Brandon and Portage la Prairie will fire a 15-gun artillery salute.

During the salute, the lieutenant-governor will inspect a 100-person Guard of Honour comprised of Canadian Armed Forces residents from Manitoba.

The Royal Canadian Air Force Band will also provide the musical pageantry for the ceremony.

The official party will continue up the Grand Staircase to the lieutenant-governor’s reception room before entering the legislative chamber. It will be followed by the reading of the speech from the throne at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The speech outlines the government’s main priorities for the upcoming legislative session.