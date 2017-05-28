Featured
Assiniboine Park hosts 31st annual Teddy Bears' Picnic
The 31st annual Teddy Bears Picnic runs all day at Assiniboine Park. (File photo)
Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 11:47AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, May 28, 2017 3:12PM CST
The rainy weather won’t stop a Winnipeg tradition from continuing on Sunday.
The 31st annual Teddy Bears Picnic runs all day at Assiniboine Park.
IN PICTURES: TEDDY BEARS' PICNIC
The family event has grown to more than 50 tents after it started with just seven back in 1986.
If you’re looking to avoid parking, there is a park-and-ride option, with shuttle service at the Manitoba Hydro building on 820 Taylor Ave.
The last shuttle leaves the park at 6 p.m.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- One dead, one sent to hospital after possible fentanyl-related overdose
- Backbench Manitoba MLA Steven Fletcher to introduce bill that would chop seats
- Bear Clan Patrol chapter opening in Selkirk next month
- Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run on Jefferson Avenue
- Play On! wraps up Sunday