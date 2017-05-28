

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





The rainy weather won’t stop a Winnipeg tradition from continuing on Sunday.

The 31st annual Teddy Bears Picnic runs all day at Assiniboine Park.

IN PICTURES: TEDDY BEARS' PICNIC

The family event has grown to more than 50 tents after it started with just seven back in 1986.

If you’re looking to avoid parking, there is a park-and-ride option, with shuttle service at the Manitoba Hydro building on 820 Taylor Ave.

The last shuttle leaves the park at 6 p.m.