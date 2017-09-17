

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers flocked to Assiniboine Park on Sunday to honour Terry Fox’s legacy.

The park hosted the 37th annual Terry Fox Run, which raises money for cancer research.

Participants were able to walk, run, or ride their bikes, and could choose from a two and a half, five, or 10 kilometre route.

“All we care about is sending out the word about cancer research and trying to make a difference,” said run organizer James Follette.

Follette said the total money raised varies every year, but it is usually in the $60,000-$80,000 range.

“It affects all of us. I think we all know somebody that’s been afflicted by this disease. And if they can come out and just run for the cause, that’s all we care,” he said.

Fox’s second cousin Jeff Neill was also on hand for Sunday’s run.

“He was very humble. He was the kind of guy who didn’t want all the notoriety that he had eventually gotten. He was quite fine with just doing his run, trying to earn that dollar for every Canadian. That’s what he wanted to do,” said Neill.

Fox was born in Winnipeg and began the Marathon of Hope in April of 1980.