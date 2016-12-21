The Assiniboine Park Zoo is hoping a slate of winter activities and free admission will entice kids to spend their winter break with the animals.

The zoo announced that kids under 12 will get in free between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8. They’re also offering a number of winter activities, including carriage-rides and crafts.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, but will be closed Dec. 25.

More information can be found at the Assiniboine Park Zoo website.