Featured
Assiniboine Park Zoo grants free admission for kids during winter break
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 2:37PM CST
The Assiniboine Park Zoo is hoping a slate of winter activities and free admission will entice kids to spend their winter break with the animals.
The zoo announced that kids under 12 will get in free between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8. They’re also offering a number of winter activities, including carriage-rides and crafts.
The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, but will be closed Dec. 25.
More information can be found at the Assiniboine Park Zoo website.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Adoption up, euthanasia down at animal shelters across Canada
- Family of woman with autism found dead in foster home seeks answers
- 11-year-old girl found within minutes of abduction in Brandon
- Manitoba mother wins bottle feeding dispute with City of Steinbach
- $5 million craft beer loan program cancelled