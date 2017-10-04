Featured
Assiniboine Park Zoo mourns beloved camel
The Assiniboine Park Zoo shared this photo following Perry's passing. (Source: Facebook/Assiniboine Park & Zoo)
CTV News
Published Wednesday, October 4, 2017 7:33PM CST
The Assiniboine Park Zoo said a camel that has been at the zoo since 1994 has died.
Perry was a Bactrian camel who was born at the Toronto Zoo in 1993.
In a Facebook post, the zoo said the 23-year-old two-humped beast had been “under veterinary care for some time now due to age-related conditions” when the decision to euthanize was made.
The post also said Perry, a female, “will be missed by all staff, volunteers and visitors, but in particular by the staff and zookeepers who cared for her over long life at the Zoo.”