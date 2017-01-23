

CTV Winnipeg





Health systems across the country have had to adapt to medically assisted dying legislation, but a new study says it should not impact overall health care costs.

The study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal expects the implementation of assisted dying to remain cost neutral.

It estimates the direct costs at $1.5 million to almost $15 million a year.

However, the authors expect use of the service would reduce overall spending by between $34 and $138 million annually.

The study also estimates medical assistance in dying will account for one to four per cent of all deaths in Canada.