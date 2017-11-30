The number of asylum seekers crossing the border on foot into Manitoba from the United States has surpassed a provincial projection that 1000 people would arrive by the end of 2017.

Manitoba Housing spokesperson Carolyn Ryan said between January 1 and November 18 1069 people crossed the border to seek asylum in the province.

In May the province opened a shelter in the southern town Gretna about 30 kilometres from Emerson where a large number of migrants, mostly from African countries, had been crossing, to manage the flow of asylum seekers coming into Manitoba.

Ryan said the number of people crossing the border to seek asylum has been declining from around 30 or 40 people crossing per week to less than 20 a week.

As a result the shelter will close December 1. Ryan said staff from the Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council also known as Welcome Place will pick up asylum seekers at the border from now on. She said if numbers pick up again, the shelter could reopen.

In the past seven months Ryan said the shelter housed 439 people that included 29 families and 55 children. On average they stayed about three days in town.

The shelter was staffed with security 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It cost the province $354,168 to run.

Ryan said about 80 per cent of people who crossed the border and make a refugee claim are staying in Manitoba. She said are not picking up and leaving for bigger centres like Toronto as officials first thought.

Ryan said although there was initially some opposition to housing asylum seekers in Gretna, the response from schools, businesses and churches was overwhelming.

Gretna School is just a block from the shelter and allowed kids who crossed the border to play at their playground.

Students from Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna made hygiene kits for asylum seekers staying in town.

Emerson preparing for more asylum seekers this winter

At the old border crossing in Emerson where many asylum seekers walk into Manitoba, the federal government has installed new signs to deter people from entering the province.

The federal government tells CTV News the signs were installed November 1. The signs outline the requirements to enter Canada through the proper channels.

Area Reeve Greg Janzen said the signs might be more effective if placed further back on the U.S. side of the border.

He said while the numbers of people crossing was down over the summer, local health and emergency officials and RCMP are preparing for a possible influx of asylum seekers.

Janzen said there was one weekend in the winter around 50 people crossed at one time. He said the municipality is prepared to handle large groups, but still not ready if 100 people crossed at once.

He said people in town are feeling more comfortable with the reality border crossers come to Emerson, but many would still like more done to deter migrants from making the trek from the United States.