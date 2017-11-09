Featured
At-large high-risk sex offender arrested: Winnipeg police
Police did not release details of Quentin Sumner’s arrest. (Supplied photo)
Published Thursday, November 9, 2017 12:52PM CST
Winnipeg police said Thursday that a high risk sex offender who had failed to return to an approved place of residence has been arrested.
Police sought help from the public and issued a warning about Quentin Allan Sumner on Tuesday.
READ MORE: High-risk sex offender "unlawfully at large": police
Police did not release details of Sumner’s arrest.