

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Police Service said they’re looking for a man who allegedly tried to grab a child in an apartment building stairwell on Tuesday.

Police said around 6:15 p.m. they got a call from a 65-year-old grandfather who said a man just tried to grab his eight-year-old grandson while they were walking down their stairwell in the 200 block of Booth Drive.

The grandfather and grandson were asked the time by a man travelling in the opposite direction but when they continued to walk past him the man began to swear and chase them, police said.

Police said the man attempted to grab the child but the two victims were able to escape into the parking garage and contact police.

Police said they conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate the man. The grandfather and grandson were not physically harmed.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man, 25-30-years of age, approximately six-foot two-inches tall, weighs approximately 250 lbs, with short wavy hair, and blue eyes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477