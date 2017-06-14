Featured
Attempted murder charge laid after man found with severe head injuries
Police arrested Quenton Beardy-Thorassie, 25, from Winnipeg in connection with the incident. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 11:34AM CST
A Winnipeg man is facing an attempted murder charge after a man was found with severe head injuries in Richmond West.
Police said they were called Saturday to the 100 block of Newdale Avenue to check on a person’s well-being. Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man with severe head injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.
On Monday, police arrested Quenton Beardy-Thorassie, 25, from Winnipeg in connection with the incident.
He was charged with attempt murder, two counts of failure to comply with recognizance, and fail to appear.
He was detained into custody.
