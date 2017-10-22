Featured
ATV rollover leaves one dead near Carman, Man.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, October 22, 2017 10:40AM CST
A fatal ATV crash Saturday night has left one man dead just east of Carman, Man.
Carman RCMP said a 70-year-old man was driving alone in a farmer’s field when he lost control and rolled the ATV.
Investigators located the man unresponsive in the field around 10 p.m. They have not determined if the man was wearing a helmet but say alcohol was not a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.