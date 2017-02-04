

Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg





Canada’s food safety agency announced a recall of a brand of organic baby food because of the risk it might contain the bacteria that causes botulism.

Loblaw Companies Limited recalled one lot code of PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food. The recall applies to the 128 mL packages with the date code “2017 OC 31” and the UPC code 0 60383 06292 7.

Anyone who bought this product should throw it out or return it, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency advised.

The food is being recalled because it might permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, which Health Canada says causes botulism, a paralytic disease caused by a nerve poison produced by the bacteria.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure and paralysis. It can be fatal in serious cases.

The recall was caused by a consumer complaint, however the CFIA said there have been no reported illnesses related to the product.

The CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation, which could lead to other recalls.