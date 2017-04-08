Some baby great horned owls were returned home after strong winds blew their nest out of a tree on Friday.

A group of photographers were observing the family of owls in a tree in east Winnipeg. On Friday, they found the nest completely blown apart and two of three owl chicks lying on the ground.

A third chick remained up in the tree with the mother, but on Saturday the group returned and found it on the ground as well.

They brought the chicks, which are about six weeks old, to Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, who checked them out and made sure they weren’t injured.

Once they determined the chicks were healthy, workers at the centre came up with a plan to get the chicks back to their mother.

The process can pose a safety risk, said Lisa Tretiak, president of the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

“Because great horns are fairly aggressive, so yes, that is a chance she could swoop closer or give a knock with her feet to your head, so it is something that you have to be very careful of,” she said.

They created a new nest by weaving some sticks into a wicker basket to create the look of a wild nest and placed some twigs and branches in the bottom to give the chicks some support.

Some volunteers who lived nearby brought a ladder and they placed the nest as high up the tree as they could. They screwed some support branches to the tree underneath the nest, then secured the nest to the branches using screws and zip ties.



(Source: Lisa Tretiak)

While they were working, the mother tried several times to return to the spot, but a group of crows harassed her and drove her off.

“She’s probably a little bit more annoyed and again, she’s wanting to look for her babies and we’re in the same area where her babies were,” said Tretiak. “But that gave us time to put them back in without any incident of mom going after us.”

They left some food in the nest for the chicks, in case the mother wasn’t able to get back to them right away, but Tretiak was confident she would find them again. “She was coming back to that same area, so she’s definitely looking for her babies.”

They planned to send someone back to check on the birds later on Saturday.

Tretiak cautioned that although the photographers who found the owls had prior experience observing great horned owls and new how to behave around them, members of the public should not go near them.