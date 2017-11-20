

CTV Winnipeg





Health Canada has issued a recall of PlanToys Baby Gyms over concerns ropes on the toy could lead to strangulation.

No injuries have been reported in Canada as of Nov. 10.

The gyms are designed to allow babies to lie beneath and play with toys hanging off of a cross bar. Health Canada says ropes that connect standing legs on either side of the gym could pose a strangulation risk.

The gyms were sold between February and November of 2017.

Consumers are asked to stop using the gyms and can visit the Health Canada website for more information on how to obtain a refund or exchange.