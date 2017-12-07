

CTV Winnipeg





Dollar Novelty Imports Inc. is recalling fish shaped bath toys.



The recall involves a set of three bath toys shaped as fish in green, orange and blue. The toys are made from soft, squeezable rubber.



Health Canada said its sampling and evaluation program determined the toys do not meet the Phthalates Regulations for the allowable limit of Di(2-ethylhexyl) Phthalate (DEHP).



Phthalates are substances added to plastic to increase flexibility, transparency, durability and longevity.



Studies suggest that certain types may cause reproductive and developmental abnormalities in young children when sucked or chewed for extended periods of time.



Approximately 708 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from November 2015 to November 2017.



As of Nov. 27, the company had not received any reports of incidents in Canada, and no reports of injuries.



Anyone with these toys should throw them out, or contact the company for a refund.