Battery chargers for Xbox One controllers recalled due to burn hazard
Health Canada said the chargers can overheat and damage controllers, posing a burn hazard to consumers. (Source: Health Canada)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 11:47AM CST
Tens of thousands of battery chargers used in Xbox video game controllers have been recalled in both Canada and the United States due to overheating and burn hazards.
Health Canada said the recall involves Energizer Xbox One 2X Smart Chargers used in the Xbox One video game controllers.
It said the chargers can overheat and damage controllers, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
As of late February, the product’s maker Performance Designated Products LLC had not received any reports of consumer incidents or injuries in Canada.
In the United States, the company received 24 reports of chargers overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover. That included six reports of chargers emitting a burning odor. No injuries were reported, however.
The chargers are black plastic and are about 3.5 inches long, five inches wide, and 11 inches tall. The item number is 048-052-NA, and is printed on the bottom of the chargers. They hold up to two controllers.
About 7,250 of the affected products were sold in Canada between April 2016 and February 2017, and 75,000 were sold in the United States between February 2016 and February 2017.
If you have the product, Health Canada said you should immediately stop using them and contact Performance Designed Products LLC at 1-800-263-1156 for a full refund.
