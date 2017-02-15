Featured
BCE clears final approvals for acquisition of MTS
MTS said Wednesday that the Competition Bureau and the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada have approved the deal. (File Image)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 8:33AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 15, 2017 8:42AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. has cleared its final regulatory hurdle to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.
MTS said Wednesday that the Competition Bureau and the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada have approved the deal.
MTS shareholders previously voted in favour of the acquisition.
The deal is set to close on March 17.
Bell is the parent company of CTV News.