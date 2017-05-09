

CTV Winnipeg





Bell MTS is offering voluntary retirement packages to employees in network services, information technology and finance, CTV News has learned.

The MTS union, Telecommunications Employees Association of Manitoba said the company hopes to eliminate up to 85 positions.

The union said if the company still needs to make more cuts after the deadline, they will have to bargain with the company.

They hope to avoid or reduce layoffs by relocating workers if necessary.

Employees have until the end of the month to decide.

Bell announced its intentions to buy MTS in a friendly deal in May of 2016. Finaly regulatory hurdles were cleared in February to finalize the deal.

Bell Media owns CTV News.