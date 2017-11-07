

Nicholas Bell-Wright (pictured below) has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the 2016 killing of 17-year-old Cooper Nemeth.

Nemeth went missing after leaving a party in the Valley Gardens area in February 2016. His body was found a few days later in a garbage bin. Bell-Wright was arrested shortly after.

Second degree murder comes with a minimum life sentence of 10 years in prison.

A pre-sentencing report is set for Jan. 15. The jury trial has been cancelled.