Benefit concert raises funds to support Syrian refugees
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 4:11AM CST
Manitoba musicians took the stage at the park theatre tonight in a benefit show for refugees who have resettled in our province.
Katie Murphy, JD Edwards and Scott Nolan all performed for free Thursday night at the Park Theatre.
The $25 admission is going to the South Osborne Syrian Refugee Initiative.
The group hopes to raise a total of $150,000 to support three refugee families now living in the community -- for one year.
It had to increase its goal after learning living expenses would be higher than first expected and after learning the travel expenses to bring the families to Canada will now have to be paid back.
"We had a bit of a surprise with the change in the government, with the travel, we’re now on the hook to cover, which is close to 20 grand. So we sort of had that little hiccup that we have to deal with, so we had to bump up our target figure. So that’s in large part why we're doing this tonight."
Donations are being accepted as well. Cheques can be made out to “Churchill Park United Church - Syrian refugees".
