A planned outage left residents in Berens River and Poplar River without power for around five hours on Wednesday.

Manitoba Hydro said the power was off from 9:47 a.m. until 2:23 p.m., impacting 771 customers in both communities.

The company explained it was rerouting sub-transmission lines for construction of the east side, all-weather road.

“The outage has been planned for quite some time, balancing the loss of the winter road and the temperature,” said Bruce Owen, spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro, in an email to CTV News. “Pushing the date back would require collaboration of many stakeholders and the winter road [we need for access] could be out before we could find an agreeable date.”

Owen added that all critical customers, such as the nursing station, band offices and RCMP, were notified of the outage in advance.