The district of Point Douglas has chosen its new leader.

Bernadette Smith took the top spot on Wednesday with 1,534 votes.

Liberal candidate John Cacayuran came in second place with 1,006 votes.

Progressive Conservative candidate Jodi Moskal was third with 562 votes.

Manitoba Party candidate Gary Marshall received 181 votes.

Green Party candidate Sabrina Koehn Binesi got 147.

Communist Party candidate Frank Komarniski got 29 votes.

Of 10,761 registered voters, 3,484 cast votes.

The results, according to elections Manitoba, had not yet been made official Wednesday night.