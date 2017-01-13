

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine gave an 8-year-old boy a birthday surprise he will remember for the rest of his life.

Lucas Dydak wrote a letter to the Jets forward asking him to come to his birthday party.

On Christmas Day his uncle tweeted out a picture of that letter.

Laine was out of town with the team for a game in the United States, but he was not going to Dydak down.

Both Laine and his mother, who told her son about the letter, showed up to Dydak’s house on Thursday. His mother, who was the first at the door, asked the young Jets fan if he’d like to meet his idol.

"She said, 'Well, would you like to meet Patrick, he's outside’, and so we kind of freaked out,” Nicole Berube said. “Lucas and I went outside and we chatted with Patrick and it was really a wonderful experience."

Laine wished Dydak a happy birthday and signed the 8-year-old's jersey.

“I got really excited,” he said. “Best moment of my life.”

Dydak got a chance to talk to his hockey idol and asked him how he’s been doing since his injury – the forward suffered a concussion when the Jets played the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 7 – Laine told him that he’s feeling good.

He also asked the rookie if he will be playing the NHL All-Star Game, and Laine said maybe.

Dydak also got some presents from Laine and his mother, including chocolates from Finland and a signed picture and puck.