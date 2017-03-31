Featured
Bianca Beauregard found safe: RCMP
Police said Bianca Beauregard was last seen in Winnipeg on March 20. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 2:28PM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 2, 2017 3:36PM CST
RCMP say they have found a 17-year-old girl from Steinbach who went missing more than a week ago.
Police said Bianca Beauregard was last seen in Winnipeg on March 20. Police said they were concerned for her well-being.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Water levels 'stabilized' in Winnipeg as flooding continues outside city
- Five moments to watch for at Sunday's Juno Awards
- Arson investigation after fire destroys remote community’s only grocery store
- Peguis evacuates 84 people after 'severe overland flooding': chief
- Swan River 'relieved' as ice jam clears and water recedes