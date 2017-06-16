

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeggers are strapping on their helmets and putting their feet to the pedals for Bike Week.

Running through June 17 to 23, Bike Week Winnipeg will be providing a full week of bike programing and activities for all ages and experience levels.

“We want to build on last year’s success and make this year’s Bike Week Winnipeg as inclusive as possible,” says Dave Elmore, Bike Week Winnipeg Project Manager in a news release. “We’re working to host events that will engage with riders of all ages and skill levels,”

Bike Week Winnipeg will be offering pop-up breakfast stations for those who are commuting to work Monday morning, along with bike tune-ups at various locations throughout the city. Friday June 23 is Annual Bike to Work Day, an event Bike Week predicts 4,000 people will participate in.

For those who are looking to warm up before riding, Bike Week will also be offering activities like yoga in Assiniboine Park and celebration picnic to enjoy some pints and food.

More information can be found at www.bikeweekwinnipeg.com.