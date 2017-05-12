

CTV Winnipeg





A small group of Winnipeggers had their say Thursday night on a bridge aimed at closing the gap in one of Winnipeg’s most prominent pathways.

The Bishop Grandin Walk Bike Bridge Over Pembina Highway will connect the Bishop Grandin Greenway across the busy intersection at Pembina Highway and University Crescent at Bishop Grandin.

The new bridge will allow people to walk or bike to Investors Group Field, the University of Manitoba, and to new Southwest Rapid Transitway Stage 2 stations, where secure bike parking will be available.

The city displayed their plans at a public workshop in the Sky Deck Event Centre in Investors Group Field.

"We are presenting it to the public and getting their feedback too, so that we can move forward in a more directed way when doing preliminary design," said Vaibhav Banthia, bridge projects engineer in the Public Works department.

Construction on the estimated $12.5 million project is expected to begin as early as next spring.

It's hoped the bridge will open in 2019.