Residents in a Transcona neighbourhood have reported to Winnipeg police, as well as Manitoba conservation officers, a black bear strolling around their neighbourhood.

Since Wednesday, there have been several reports of people seeing the bear near Dugald Road and the Perimeter Highway.

According to one report, the bear was seen in the Transcona cemetery just after 7 Friday morning.

"It is a 2-year-old bear, so he may be on his own now. I haven't seen the bear so I don't know how big it is, but reports are it’s a smaller bear,” said Joe Johannesson, a conservation officer.

The province said Sustainable Development has put out a trap to catch and safely relocate the bear.

"Residents shouldn't be concerned. They should just be aware,” Johannesson said. "They just came out of hibernation and they're hungry and they're moving. That's their behaviour."

Johannesson recommends to stay away from the bear, and if the bear is close to let it know you are there.

