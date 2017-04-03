Featured
Blacklegged ticks popping up in Manitoba
Blacklegged ticks can carry Lyme disease, as well as other tick-borne illnesses. (Victoria Arocho/AP Photo, File)
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 7:14AM CST
Now that Manitoba has been experiencing warmer weather, blacklegged ticks are beginning to pop up.
In just one outing, a surveyor for Manitoba Lyme found 13 blacklegged ticks. The ticks become active when the temperature hits four degrees.
Manitoba Lyme said to find 13 in one sweep could be an early indicator of how this year will look.
Blacklegged ticks can carry Lyme disease, as well as other tick-borne illnesses, like Babesia and Anaplasmosis. These illnesses are now reportable in the province, according to Manitoba Lyme.
