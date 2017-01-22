Featured
Blondie’s restaurant owner looking to sell recipes, business
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 11:30AM CST
After more than a quarter of a century in business, the owner of a well-known burger joint is looking to pass on her quarter-pounders to someone else.
Sandy Doyle has been running Blondie's on Main Street for 26 years.
She sells homemade burgers, fries and milkshakes.
Blondie’s has been featured on several TV shows, including the Food Network's "You Gotta Eat Here".
Now, Doyle is looking to sell her name, brand, and recipes to someone else.
Doyle said the person has to be unique.
"You have to be very different in this business in order to succeed, and I have something that people don’t have -- huge burgers. And I can make them really, really fast, really fast. And you have to have a wonderful sense of humour, but you also have to be able to put up with rude people," she said.
Doyle says her career highlights include getting her business on TV and keeping customers for 26 years.
