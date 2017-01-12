

CTV Winnipeg





A cold front from Saskatchewan swept into Manitoba Wednesday night bringing blowing snow and cold temperatures to the southern part of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the City of Winnipeg.

Light snow and blowing snow have reduced visibility on the Perimeter Highway and made many rural highways dangerous.

The national weather office has also issued an extreme cold warning for the city Thursday.

Extreme wind chills in the -40 to -45 range are expected as temperatures drop.

School closures and bus schedule changes for Manitoba school divisions

Garden Valley School Division – No classes, no buses running

Prairie Spirit School Division -- All schools closed. No buses.

Turtle Mountain School Division -- All schools closed. No buses

Lakeshore School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff stay at home.