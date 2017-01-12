Featured
Blowing snow, extreme cold warnings for Winnipeg
Light snow and blowing snow have reduced visibility on the Perimeter Highway and made many rural highways dangerous.(File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:29AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:58AM CST
A cold front from Saskatchewan swept into Manitoba Wednesday night bringing blowing snow and cold temperatures to the southern part of the province.
Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for the City of Winnipeg.
Light snow and blowing snow have reduced visibility on the Perimeter Highway and made many rural highways dangerous.
The national weather office has also issued an extreme cold warning for the city Thursday.
Extreme wind chills in the -40 to -45 range are expected as temperatures drop.
School closures and bus schedule changes for Manitoba school divisions
Garden Valley School Division – No classes, no buses running
Prairie Spirit School Division -- All schools closed. No buses.
Turtle Mountain School Division -- All schools closed. No buses
Lakeshore School Division – All schools closed. No buses. Staff stay at home.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Liberals explore creation of new housing benefit for low-income renters
- ‘She was in the backyard half frozen’: 9-year-old left outside after bus skips route
- U of M students to suggest multi-layered solution to illegal rooming house problem
- Man with severe frostbite recounts near-death trek across Canadian border
- Downtown dog park sees opposition by nearby developer
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5