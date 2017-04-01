Featured
Blue Bombers, running backs coach Avon Cobourne agree to part ways
Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers running backs coach Avon Cobourne is shown in this file image from 2012.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 1, 2017 12:49PM CST
WINNIPEG - Running backs coach Avon Cobourne quit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced on Saturday.
Cobourne is pursuing interests outside of football and the team says a search for his replacement has already begun.
The Blue Bombers will finalize its entire coaching staff in the next few weeks.
Cobourne was a running back for the Montreal Alouettes between 2006-10 and then with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2011 and 2012. He was an all-star in 2008, 2009 and 2012 and was named Grey Cup most valuable player in 2009.
He was running backs coach for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2014 and 2015 before joining Winnipeg's staff in 2016.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Police locate high-risk sex offender
- EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. subject to recall because of possible defective part
- Creator of rainbow flag, symbol of gay rights, dies at 65
- Blue Bombers, running backs coach Avon Cobourne agree to part ways
- Hunter from South Carolina fined $12K for illegally killing grizzly bear in Manitoba