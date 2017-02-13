Police are warning the public about potential scams awaiting those swiping right.

RCMP said 748 victims lost over $17 million in 2016 to scammers pretending to be in love. Police said scammers often create fake online profiles on dating sites or social media in an attempt to gain a victim’s affection and trust.

Typically, the higher the trust, the more money lost.

Police encourage anyone searching for love online to be suspicious when someone you haven’t met professes their love, and be skeptical when chatting with anyone who claims to live nearby but works overseas. This can be a set-up to later ask for money, police said.

Scammers also often claim to have a sick family member and say they need help covering medical costs.

Police said you should never send money for any reason.

If you think you’ve been a victim of a scam, police said you should contact your bank and place a stop payment on any cheque or money transfer, report it to police, and file a report with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.