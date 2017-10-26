

CTV Winnipeg





The city says strong winds Thursday have caused garbage and recycling pickup to be delayed.

In a Facebook post, the city said high winds have blown over several garbage and recycling bins.

If Thursday was your collection day, the city says to leave your bins along with any yard waste out until 10 p.m.

If they still haven’t been collected by 10 p.m., the city recommends putting them away overnight and placing them back outside for pickup by 7 a.m. Friday morning.