Winnipeg police closed off a section of Century Street between Wellington Avenue and Saskatchewan Avenue due to a suspicious package Monday.

Police evacuated the area after a nearby business found the package.

As of 6 p.m., Winnipeg Police Service said they have been on scene for a couple hours.

The bomb unit was called to the scene. Police said they are trying to “neutralize the package” in order to make sure it’s not a threat to public safety.

Police could not confirm what the suspicious package might be. The investigation is ongoing.