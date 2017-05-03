

CTV Winnipeg





A batch of dry gin has been recalled in Manitoba because it contains nearly twice the amount of alcohol than intended.

According to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, Bacardi Canada has voluntarily recalled 1.14 litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin with the lot code L16304 W. The bottles contain 77 per cent alcohol, but are labeled to have 40 per cent.

The lot code can be found on the back of the bottle near the base.

Any affected bottles have been removed from Liquor Mart shelves.

Anyone who may have bought the products should not consumer the gin, and return the bottles to their local Liquor Mart or liquor vendor for a full refund.

The gin has been recalled in several other provinces as well, including Ontario, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia.