Featured
Bombay Sapphire gin with 77 per cent alcohol content recalled in Ontario
1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin are being recalled because the incorrect alcohol content is shown on the label. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 7:18AM CST
TORONTO -- The Liquor Control Board of Ontario is recalling 1.14-litre bottles of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin because the incorrect alcohol content is shown on the label.
The LCBO says the affected product has been removed from all of its stores shelves.
The Crown corporation says the recall was initiated after an investigation by its quality assurance team found the alcohol content was 77 per cent, instead of the 40 per cent declared on the label.
Customers and licensees are advised to return the recalled product to any LCBO store for a full refund.
This is the second such incident in Ontario in as many months.
An Ontario-made brand of vodka was pulled from shelves in early March because one batch contained double the stated amount of alcohol.
The batch of Georgian Bay brand vodka was not properly diluted prior to bottling, resulting in 654 bottles containing 81 per cent alcohol instead of 40 per cent as shown on the label.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Winnipeggers line up in droves at outlet mall opening
- High-risk sex offender arrested one day after release from prison
- CMHR unveils winning photo submissions for Canada 150 exhibit
- Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide
- StatCan says rapidly aging population still yields 'demographic dividends'